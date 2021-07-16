Nuno Espirito Santo has tried to shoot dead any chance of Harry Kane leaving Tottenham this summer.

The new Spurs head coach was speaking at his first press conference since taking charge and had a clear message for any clubs who might try and bid for Kane.

Manchester City have already had one bid rejected and Nuno said he had no doubts Kane will still be a Tottenham player when the transfer window closes.

Transfers How Spurs are planning rebuild with Kane wanting City move - Inside Football 4 HOURS AGO

"I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest,” he said.

"When he arrives he will feel that he has to commit himself to become better. We are ambitious, we want to do well and we count on Harry to do that.

Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else.

“Now is the time for him to rest. When he returns we can have a good conversation. I am looking forward to him joining the group."

Nuno admitted he has no had any contact with Kane since the European Championship ended, or any of the players who are on extended leave following involvement in international football this summer.

Kane is reportedly keen for a new challenge after Tottenham finished a bitterly disappointing seventh in the Premier League last season.

Spurs had a hectic search for a new manager before finally settling on former Wolves boss Nuno.

England-Kapitän Harry Kane Image credit: Getty Images

Antonio Conte, Julen Lopetegui and Maurizio Sarri all turned down the opportunity to take over, but Nuno said he was confident fans will take to him quickly.

"I am here, this is where I want to be, I am so happy,” he said.

“What we want is to make our fans proud and make our teams love their players, let's make our fans proud, to create a good atmosphere.

"I'm totally positive that the fans are going to love it."

Transfers City turn transfer attention to Lewandowski - report YESTERDAY AT 12:05