Olivier Giroud has said his goodbyes to Chelsea after undergoing his AC Milan medical on Friday.

The 36-year-old France international is set to leave Stamford Bridge for San Siro for a fee of £1.7m.

He wrote on Twitter: "To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments.

"I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent.

"Love Oli G."

Giroud had extended his stay at Chelsea by 12 months when the Champions League winners activated an extension to his contract, but now look set to sell the player who joined from Arsenal in January 2018 for around £10 million.

Giroud was part of the France squad that got knocked out of Euro 2020 at the Round of 16 stage, but lost his starting place to Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

He will be the Italian club’s fourth signing after they brought in Fikayo Tomori, also from Chelsea, for £25 million, Mike Maignan from Lille (£12m) and Sandro Tonali from Brescia (£6.2m).

