Paris-Saint Germain have begun the search for a replacement striker as Kylian Mbappe looks to be set for Real Madrid after receiving a transfer bid.

According to ESPN Brazil, PSG have begun talks with Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison as a replacement, if Mbappe leaves Paris.

Madrid made a third offer worth €180 million (£154m) for 22-year-old Mbappe, who has one year remaining on his deal with PSG, and the deal is reportedly near completion

The French club are keen for Mbappe, who transferred from Monaco in 2018 for £162m, to stay but may be forced to allow him to leave this season or face losing him on a free transfer next season.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo said: "PSG's position has always been to keep Kylian.

"That's been the aim for the last two years and it remains unchanged... and we are not going to sell a player for less than we paid for him."

Richarlison's representatives are reportedly in Paris ready to negotiate if Mbappe's deal is agreed, however, as the transfer deadline looms on August 31 Everton will be without their star young player.

Richarlison won the Copa America in 2019 and scored 34 goals in 107 Premier League games for the Toffees since joining from Watford in 2018 for £40m.

