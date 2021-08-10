England striker Tammy Abraham is on the verge of joining Serie A club Roma from Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

Sky Italia report that Roma, managed by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, have agreed to pay the Champions League winners £34 million for Abraham.

Italian club Atalanta are also believed to be interested in signing the striker, as are Arsenal but it is Chelsea’s preference to sell him to a club outside of the Premier League.

Abraham found first-team opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel succeeded Frank Lampard as coach last season, and despite being fit he was not included in the Chelsea squad for the Champions League final in May.

He did still finish the campaign as Chelsea’s joint-top goalscorer with 12 in all competitions, but a lack of playing time cost the 23-year-old a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

The imminent return of Romelu Lukaku looks set to push Abraham even further down the Stamford Bridge pecking order and having previously enjoyed loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa he may feel now is the time to move on permanently.

Abraham was beginning his Chelsea career when Mourinho returned to the club for a second spell in charge, and did not make a senior appearance until after the now Roma boss had left.

Despite edging towards the exit door at Chelsea, Abraham does look set to be involved when the club takes on Europa League winners Villarreal in Wednesday night's Super Cup.

