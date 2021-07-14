Roma are targeting the signing of Alex Telles from Manchester United as a replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola.

The Italian side are in need of cover at left-back after it was confirmed Spinazzola would miss at least two months due to injury.

Spinazzola was superb at Euro 2020 for Italy but missed the semi-final and final triumph after rupturing his achilles.

Sky Sports claim Roma manager Jose Mourinho is eager to secure another left-sided defender and Roma have opened talks with United about signing Telles.

The Portuguese only joined United last summer from Porto, but has struggled to dislodge a resurgent Luke Shaw from the left-back position.

Shaw’s return to form kept Telles limited to just nine Premier League appearances and the 28-year-old could now be heading to Serie A with Roma.

Mourinho was quizzed about his plans to find a temporary solution to Spinazzola’s absence in his first press conference as Roma boss.

“We are all happy that these players are part of a national team that is doing really well and has 50 per cent chances to return here as Euro champions,” he said, before Italy won the final against England.

“As for Spinazzola, it’s a sad situation for all of us, but he is incredible for his joy. He is a positive person, but we won’t have him for a long time, it’s tough for him and us.

“We have a young player like Riccardo Calafiori, he can be a first-team player, but we need a left-back, sorry director [Tiago Pinto].”

United are open to letting Telles go after Shaw continued his excellent form at Euro 2020 with England.

The Red Devils have already made one signing this summer with the return of goalkeeper Tom Heaton and are on the verge of officially unveiling Jadon Sancho as their player.

The Borussia Dortmund forward underwent a medical after Euro 2020 and will become United’s marquee signing this summer, even if the Red Devils manage to follow up the transfer with the capture of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

