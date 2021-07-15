Arsenal are interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, according to reports.

The Beautiful Game Podcast and The Telegraph both report Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in the 23-year-old striker from last season's Champions League winners.

Abraham saw his minutes get increasingly limited in the 2020/21 season. He made 32 appearances in all competitions and was generally favoured by Frank Lampard in the first half of the season, but was frozen out by Thomas Tuchel when the German took charge in January.

Chelsea are said to want £40m for the 23-year-old. If Arsenal do not make an acceptable offer, Abraham could be used in a part-exchange deal to try and bring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

Abraham has been Chelsea's top scorer in each of the last two seasons. His current contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He previously admitted he was an Arsenal fan when he had a loan spell at Bristol City as a 19-year-old and that he idolised club legend Thierry Henry.

"To be honest I was an Arsenal fan," Abraham told the Bristol Post.

"It didn’t make any difference at Chelsea. When you’re young and you choose who to support, if it’s a family thing, it’s a family thing. Luckily for me it was a family thing so it wasn’t really a problem at Chelsea.

"Someone I looked up to was Thierry Henry. His variations of finishing, his movement, the way he dribbles… someone like that has a key impact on me.

"I would love to be as big as him and maybe even better."

