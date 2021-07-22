Levy gives Kane the green light

Harry Kane is set to complete his record-breaking transfer to Manchester City after the Sun revealed that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has finally agreed to sell his prized asset to a Premier League rival. The 27-year-old put in a transfer request at the end of last season after Spurs failed to win any silverware once again, but Levy only informed Kane of his decision to allow him to join an English club last week. Manchester City are said to be Kane's "preference" and are set to offer the England captain a contract worth £400,000 per week to join for a record £160 million transfer fee. City striker Gabriel Jesus could be targeted as a Kane replacement.

Paper Round's view: £160 million. That is a LOT of money. There's no way Tottenham or Levy could turn that kind of money down... especially because Kane wants out too. The 27-year-old striker was never going to leave the Premier League because he has his eye on Alan Shearer's 260-goal record. His only realistic destinations were going to be either Manchester club or Chelsea, and now we can safely assume that Spurs supporters will be delighted that he's not decided to move to a London rival. You'd think Kane will go on to win plenty of trophies and break Shearer's record during his time at Manchester City.

Griezmann to Tottenham?

Tottenham Hotspur have requested to be kept in the loop over the availability of Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann, according to the Star. The Catalan club are "desperate" to sell Griezmann this summer in a bid to lower their wage bill and re-sign Lionel Messi, whose contract expired in June. The French forward has been offered to Premier League clubs and Spurs are planning to keep tabs on Griezmann, who was passed up by both Chelsea and Manchester City. The 30-year-old is also the subject of a potential player-swap deal with his former club Atletico Madrid in a scenario that could see Saul move in the opposite direction to the Camp Nou.

Paper Round's view: On the face of things, Griezmann is a very ambitious target for Tottenham. The north London club didn't qualify for the Champions League last season and will be playing in the inaugural Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season. However, if Harry Kane leaves, the club will need to replace him with a genuine superstar if they want to get back into the Premier League's top four. Griezmann could be that superstar. It will be down to the board to convince the World Cup winner that Tottenham is the right club for him and that will be difficult. Griezmann is 30 years old and wants to win trophies.

Man Utd refuse to meet Varane valuation

Manchester United's move for Raphael Varane could be under threat due to disagreements with Real Madrid over the valuation of the French centre-back. The Mirror report that Varane wants to join the Red Devils this summer, but there is still a £10-million difference in the negotiations between the two parties. Manchester United are willing to pay £40 million for the World Cup winner, while Los Blancos are holding out for £50 million. The Premier League club are hopeful that Real Madrid will lower their asking price due to Varane's precarious contract situation, which would see him leave the Santiago Bernabeu for free next summer if he were to stay.

Paper Round's view: Real Madrid won't risk demanding too much money from Manchester United. Varane has already rejected a contract extension and made his decision pretty clear. He wants to leave the Spanish capital and Los Blancos will need a buyer to raise funds to replace Varane. On the other side of the negotiations, Manchester United won't try to low-ball Real Madrid. If their bid isn't good enough, Varane could stay for one last season at the Bernabeu, then leave for free next summer. This would invite more competition for his signature and runs the risk of missing out on signing a top-class defender.

Bye bye Bellerin

Hector Bellerin is planning to leave Arsenal this summer after 10 years in north London, according to the Telegraph. The Gunners have already started searching for a replacement for the wantaway Spanish right-back, who has been considering his future at Arsenal for a while. There have been no official bids for Bellerin yet, but the Telegraph reveal there has been previous interest from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and La Liga clubs in the winter transfer window.

Paper Round's view: Bellerin was linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus last year, but it doesn't seem like he will be getting a move of that calibre this summer. The 26-year-old is still a good footballer, but form and injuries have taken their toll. He is still young though. Bellerin could flourish elsewhere but, unfortunately, his time at Arsenal has become a bit stale. A move to a club like Inter Milan, who are searching for a Achraf Hakimi replacement, would be ideal - but he might have to prepare himself that he may not join an elite-level club this summer.

