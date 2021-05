Football

Transfers - PSG to pounce for Robert Lewandowski this summer if Bayern Munich sell - Euro Papers

PSG are reportedly ready to pounce for Robert Lewandowski this summer if Bayern Munich decide to sell the prolific striker. In the latest episode of Euro Papers, we take a look at the reports from France regarding PSG's interest in the 32-year-old Polish forward and the prospects of him making a big move.

