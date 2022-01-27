New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has said Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Turner has enhanced his reputation in MLS in recent seasons, and is the competition’s current Goalkeeper of the Year.

Despite having Aaron Ramsdale as their established No. 1, the Gunners have been tracking Turner for some time.

And Revolution coach and director of football, Arena has confirmed a deal is not far from being concluded.

“As speculated, there’s a chance we could lose Matt Turner,” Arena said on 98.5 radio, the Sports Hub. “If things work out the right way we will lose him in the summer.

“We are in negotiations with Arsenal to complete the transfer.

“The likelihood of that happening is pretty strong.”

The Revolution’s season ended in disappointment, as they were beaten in the Conference semi-finals in a penalty shootout by New York City.

Ramsdale has deposed Bernd Leno as Arsenal's main goalkeeper, and the German is being linked with a move to Newcastle.

Should Leno move on, Turner would be the ideal replacement - but whether he would be happy to be an understudy at the age of 27 remains to be seen.

