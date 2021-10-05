Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted at a sensational move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe in January with fresh comments on the transfer saga.

Newly-launched Spanish newspaper 'El Debate' has reported, as a result of an interview with Perez, that he "was optimistic about the possibility that the player could finally sign with the club".

Giving his opinion on whether Real would be able to lure Mbappe to Madrid, Perez appeared to be highly confident as he gave the following response.

Liga Real Madrid stage stunning late comeback to snatch win at Valencia 19/09/2021 AT 18:14

We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved.

Speaking to RMC , Mbappe said he requested to leave so that PSG would receive a fee. His contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and he will be a free agent.

“I asked to leave," Mbappe said.

Because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement.

"This club has given me a lot; I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react.

"I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger. [However], I said, 'if you don’t want me to go I will stay'.”

'No one is angry with Mbappe' - Deschamps plays down player reaction after Swiss loss

Speaking before the La Liga clash with Espanyol, Mbappe's France team-mate Karim Benzema said he thinks a move will happen soon.

"He wants to see something else. Someday he will play for Real Madrid. I don't know when. But he will come. It is only a matter of time."

Speaking about Real Madrid's value as a brand, a bullish Perez spoke openly in his interview with 'El Debate' about the club's significance.

"We have more than 300 million followers on social networks," he said.

"Real Madrid has more fans than most NBA teams. Only the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls surpass us. There is no corner of the world without echoes of the white label."

But on the club's finances, he added: "It will probably take about three years for us to return to the figures we entered before the pandemic."

Transfers Benzema: Mbappe 'will play for Real Madrid one day or another' 02/09/2021 AT 10:38