Saudi club Al Hilal are ready to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal and pay his wages in full, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta has elected to freeze the Gabonese international out of first team action due to disciplinary problems, and the 32-year-old striker has been linked with a number of clubs, including Barcelona and Newcastle United.

However, Aubameyang’s reported £350,000-a-week wages are a stumbling block for most sides, leading to suggestions that Arsenal may have to subsidise some of his salary to facilitate a transfer.

The Daily Mail reports that Al Hilal are prepared to pay his wages in full, and are proposing an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

Aubameyang will consider the offer, amid speculation that another Saudi club, Al Nassr, are also keen on the player.

The player is currently recovering from a bout of Covid-19 he suffered at the start of his visit to Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations.

