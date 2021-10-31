Spurs plan to replace Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo's time at Tottenham Hotspur could be over after his team fell to a feeble 3-0 defeat at home to a struggling Manchester United side on Saturday evening. The Telegraph reveal that the Portuguese boss is "on the brink of being sacked" just four months after taking the role. Club officials have held "urgent talks" about Nuno's future and a number of names have been touted by the Telegraph as a potential replacement. Managing Director Fabio Paratici has reportedly approached Antonio Conte, while Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao have been linked with the job. Chairman Daniel Levy would also be open to appointing former player Ryan Mason in an interim role once again.

Ad

Transfers Pogba and Rudiger set for Real switch - Paper Round 19 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: Nuno was an appointment that never seemed like it was going to work out. Spurs approached a number of managers ahead of him, including Conte, Fonseca, Hansi Flick and Gennaro Gattuso. It's never a good sign if you're eighth choice. The former Wolves boss has struggled since taking charge in north London. Talisman Harry Kane looks disinterested, there is a lack of desire from the squad and the right results just aren't coming in. Tottenham need to get it right when picking their next manager. It would be odd to see them appoint early favourite Fonseca considering they rejected the chance to appoint him in the summer.

Van de Beek heading to Barcelona?

Barcelona have become the latest club to be linked with Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has just recruited a new agent, Ali Dursan, who also represents compatriot and Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Sport use this link to push Van de Beek in the direction of the struggling Catalan club. The Spanish media outlet state that Barcelona have held a long-term interest in the former Ajax midfielder and that he is "almost certain" to leave Old Trafford in January. Barca would need to offer a loan with an option-to-buy clause to bring Van de Beek to the Camp Nou due to their dire financial situation.

Paper Round's view: Van de Beek needs to get out of Manchester and Barcelona could be a decent move for him. He was linked with a deadline day loan move to Everton during the summer which was never completed, but Barca may be a move that would suit him. United are more likely to loan the 24-year-old abroad, rather than to a Premier League rival, and there are a few Netherlands internationals at the Camp Nou following Ronald Koeman's spell in charge. Van de Beek just needs to get more regular game time to resurrect his career.

“I said, goal” - Arteta in disbelief at 'incredible' save from Ramsdale

Newcastle plan to appoint new manager

Newcastle United have ramped up their search for a new manager and are planning to appoint somebody ahead of the November international break. The Telegraph state that Graeme Jones will continue with his interim role for next weekend's match against Brighton, but the club are looking to complete interviews this week and make a final decision on the new manager before the weekend. Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is the leading candidate and is reportedly interested in the role, but English trio John Terry, Frank Lampard and Eddie Howe are also in the mix. Elsewhere, Lucien Favre and Paulo Fonseca have both already been interviewed by Amanda Staveley.

Paper Round's view: Taking the reins at the richest club in world football sounds like an easy job, but first the new Newcastle boss will have to face the tough task of keeping the current squad in the Premier League this season. We are 10 games into the campaign and the Magpies are yet to win a single match. The club will need to appoint someone who will steer the club to safety, but also have a long-term plan for the new era. Martinez is probably their first choice because of his Premier League experience with Wigan and Everton, while his time at Belgium shows he can successfully work with world-class players.

Instagram fail to help Zaha after racist abuse

Instagram have refused to help Wilfried Zaha after the Crystal Palace forward received racist abuse on the social media platform on Saturday. The 28-year-old shared a series of racist messages that were sent to him on Instagram following the south London club's shock win over Manchester City. However, the Mirror reveal that Zaha has been told by Instagram that he will need to report each account individually if he wants to take action against them.

Paper Round's view: Instagram should be more proactive about this issue. It's an ongoing problem on social media apps, including Twitter too. Earlier this year we saw a Instagram should be more proactive about this issue. It's an ongoing problem on social media apps, including Twitter too. Earlier this year we saw a social media blackout , which was to take a stand against hate on social media platforms. Clearly nothing has changed since April as the problems have continued. The platforms need to accept responsibility on their end and realise that they have a lot more to do in order to reduce and eradicate online hate.

Transfers Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool battle for Tchouameni - Paper Round 29/10/2021 AT 22:16