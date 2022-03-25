Arsenal set for Neves battle

Arsenal are just one of four big sides tracking Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Out of contract in two years, Wolves will sell the 25-year-old if they cannot tie him down to a new deal. Arsenal want the player, but he is also attracting interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese international midfielder is valued at around £50 million.

Ad

Football 'A lack of respect' - PSG fans booing Messi is wrong, says ex-Argentina assistant 15 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Neves has proven his worth in the Premier League over the last few years and he would slot into any of the bigger teams without looking out of place. At £50m he could prove to be excellent value, with his passing range made more effective by players of the quality of Real’s. PSG meanwhile would be able to offer the chance to play with Lionel Messi.

Delighted Arteta reacts to 'great' Arsenal atmosphere with win over Aston Villa

Hazard not willing to leave

Eden Hazard has a contract that runs until 2024 and he is not interested in leaving Real Madrid, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 31-year-old playmaker earns 15 million euros a year after tax, and while Real want to sell or loan him, he is content to play in Spain and because his family is happy, he does not intend to switch clubs in the near future.

Paper Round’s view: At 31 and with a history of fitness concerns, there is probably no way back for Hazard. Now that he has little chance of regular football in Madrid it seems that he could risk his place for the Qatar World Cup this October. That is likely the only thing that could change his mind about whether to move, but former club Chelsea are now unlikely to be able to offer an escape.

Two preferred bidders for Chelsea confirmed

The Mail reports on the status of the proposed Chelsea sale after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale, though the process is made murky by the sanctions placed on the oligarch. One of the preferred bidders is American Todd Boehly, who has other sporting interests, and there is also another American group which has Lord Coe as one of their figureheads.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea fans will clearly want to have the ownership status of their club resolved to make sure that no long-lasting damage is done to the side as a result of being left in limbo. It appears that both Boehly’s group and the consortium being fronted by Coe are credible buyers, though it also seems as if they are becoming just another trophy asset rather than a community presence.

Arsenal face Gakpo trouble

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo is reportedly a target for Arsenal as they look for a new striker. However the Mirror reports that the move for the £33m-rated 22-year-old could be made harder by Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal. While Arsenal are likely to want Gakpo to play through the middle as Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette will leave, the Dutchman wants Gakpo to play on the wing.

Paper Round’s view: Van Gaal wants Gakpo to be in top form for the Qatar World Cup and if he can play more consistently out on the wing then he will be left with a difficult decision. Van Gaal is an obdurate man and if the young forward decides to go another way with his career, then he could see himself lose out on a place in the forthcoming World Cup next season.

Transfers Barca, Real, Juve? Where should Pogba go to rebuild his career? YESTERDAY AT 12:51