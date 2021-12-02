Arsenal ready for Calvert-Lewin transfer

The Mirror believes that Arsenal will push for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer, with current boss Rafael Benitez acknowledging that every player has his price. Arsenal are planning for life without French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is yet to agree a new contract to stay on. Calvert-Lewin would be their preferred replacement after two years of excellent form.

Paper Round’s view: At 24, Calvert-Lewin has plenty of Premier League experience, and his time away with England will have exposed him to some top quality teammates as well. Arsenal look set to continue lowering the average age of their squad this summer under Mikel Arteta and Edu, and Calvert-Lewin has the potential to offer more threat up front than Lacazette.

Barcelona linked with host of cheap deals

The Sun lists some potential new signings for Barcelona this summer. The Spanish club are low on funds and so could target players whose current deals are close to running down, and might be available for a low fee in January. One player who can sign a pre-contract deal is Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could also be available.

Paper Round’s view: If Barcelona manage to strike pre-contract deals with Cavani and Onana, or other players who can agree such moves, then their current clubs might elect to strike a deal to release them early in exchange for a nominal sum. That way they can save themselves from paying players who might not be keen to focus on their current situation.

Dembele attracts attention from Newcastle

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona are concerned that Ousmane Dembele may have to be sold in the winter transfer window. The player is attracting interest from Newcastle United, with the 24-year-old French international running down his contract without an apparent determination to stay on in Spain. Newcastle could swoop in with an offer.

Paper Round’s view: Dembele has not yet convinced at Barcelona despite a few years with the Spanish side and you can understand that it makes financial sense for Barca to want to keep him, but there may be an opportunity to recoup some cash and send him on his way. A more consistent and less injury-prone replacement would help Xavi Hernandez establish a new-look side.

Gayle set to leave Newcastle

Dwight Gayle is likely to leave Newcastle United in the winter transfer window, according to The Telegraph. The 32-year-old striker is wanted by Championship hopefuls Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion. Any deal would be a loan arrangement, with an obligation to buy Gayle if his prospective club is promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Paper Round’s view: Gayle straddles the line between too good for the Championship, and not quite good enough for the Premier League to be picked consistently. Having said that, he has chipped in with a few goals over the years for Crystal Palace and then Newcastle while in the top flight, so having him as a squad player for next year would be a reasonable move.

