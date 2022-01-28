Arsenal could miss out on Melo and Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal could miss out on two transfer targets in the coming days, reports the Daily Mail. The first player is Arthur Melo, who had been lined up for an 18-month loan, but his current club Juventus will not let him leave without a replacement. The other is Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with competition from Borussia Dortmund and Everton unlikely to sell in January.

Paper Round’s view: Dortmund will be working hard to be able to swiftly replace Erling Haaland ahead of his expected departure this summer. Calvert-Lewin will then have the chance of regular Champions League football as he looks to establish himself as England’s first team striker, and may have more to offer than Harry Kane in terms of experience.

Atletico want Cash

The Sun reports that Atletico Madrid want to sign Matty Cash from Aston Villa, with the 24-year-old likely to cost between £30-40 million from the Midlands side. The player is wanted by manager Diego Simeone to replace Kieran Trippier, who joined up with Newcastle earlier this window. While a summer move is most likely, a transfer before the end of January cannot be ruled out.

Paper Round’s view: Since his move to Villa in 2020, Cash has started to show his full potential and he may even be on the cusp of an international career. A move to Atletico might even force Gareth Southgate’s hand once he has top-flight experience and regular action in the Champions League. Villa, though, are no longer a selling club so a stay with them could appeal.

Traore set for Barca switch

Wolves winger Adama Traore could have a medical with Barcelona as soon as Friday after talks between the two sides intensified ahead of a move, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. An initial loan deal with a 30m euro option to buy in the summer seems to be the likely structure, and his arrival would not present any salary cap problems - and could hasten Ousmane Dembele out the door.

Paper Round’s view: By signing Traore for a relatively small sum, Barcelona would have the option to usher out Dembele without weakening their squad too much. While Dembele is more talented of the pair, the Wolves man is far more consistent and resistant to injury, and there is rarely and rumour of ill-discipline for a player who has worked hard to build his career.

United expect more Van de Beek offers

Manchester United are expecting more offers from clubs who wish to take their midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan, says The Telegraph. The 24-year-old is the subject of negotiations between Crystal Palace and United, but more interest should come before the end of the January transfer window. Valencia are another side who could make a move for him.

Paper Round’s view: Van de Beek desperately needs to get out of United after having his time wasted. If there is a fundamental problem - which has never been even hinted at - then he can show what it is on the pitch and start to address it. It is not fair of Ralf Rangnick to want to keep him if he has no intention of giving him a chance to prove his worth to the first team.

