Arsenal are considering offers from Barcelona and Juventus for their exiled striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

The 32-year-old Gabonese international lost the club captaincy after the club cited ‘his latest disciplinary breach,’ and Arsenal hope to get his £350,000-a-week wages off their books.

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr have made their own offers but the striker is believed to be reluctant to move to the country at this stage of his career.

Now both European sides have made their moves to sign the player for the rest of the season, though who takes on his wages is up for discussion, as is the length of the loan deal, as Aubameyang has 18 months left on his current deal.

The Athletic reports that the deal could depend on the future of Alvaro Morata. The 29-year-old Spaniard is wanted by Barcelona, but if he remains in Italy then Barca would look to the Arsenal forward. Similarly, if Juve lose Morata then Aubameyang could fill the void.

With neither Juventus nor Barcelona in robust financial health, wages remain an obstacle, while Arsenal may be tempted to give him a chance if they do not manage to get in another forward to challenge Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

