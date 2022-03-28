Barca and Real to battle for Tierney

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal’s left-back Kieran Tierney. The 24-year-old defender has impressed Real’s scouts when they were initially sent over to check on Bukayo Saka, while Barcelona are also interested in the player. The Sun reports that a £50 million offer could be made, and Arsenal would be willing to do a deal at the right price.

Paper Round’s view: The Sun also suggests that Tierney could be made captain at the start of the new season, so clearly Mikel Arteta and the club like what they see. But Arsenal have lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer and will also see Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave for nothing this summer - selling Tierney might be the pragmatic option.

Real Sociedad track Cavani

Spanish newspaper Marca writes that Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is a target for La Liga side Real Sociedad. Alexander Sorloth’s loan spell is due to come to an end and Alexander Isak could be on the move, meaning they need reinforcements. The Uruguayan has played in England, Italy and France, and is keen to play at least a year in the Spanish top division.

Paper Round’s view: The 35-year-old Uruguayan is clearly nearing the end of his career and his second season at Old Trafford has been less impressive than his debut year, but there is clearly still a decent striker there. If Sociedad need a player to occupy a role at the club in support of a younger man, then Cavani could represent a bargain for a year or two’s work.

Chelsea deadline set

The next deadline for a round of bids for Chelsea has been set for April 11, according to The Telegraph. The bids must be made and there will be a chance for prospective buyers to meet department heads, as well as a tour of the club’s facilities. There is also a hope that any deal that is agreed can be completed by the end of April, before the current season’s ends.

Paper Round’s view: It remains slightly confusing how such a deal can go ahead. The owner of the club, Roman Abramovich, has had many of his assets frozen and that extends to Chelsea. It seems far-fetched to think that the UK government will move quickly enough to clarify how a deal can be legally allowed and to do so in time for the takeover to be done so swiftly, however much all sides might want it.

Alli set to leave Everton

There appears little hope of Dele Alli extending his stay at Everton, according to The Mirror. The 25-year-old midfielder had moved in the winter transfer window on a free transfer from Tottenham, with a fee of up to £40m due to the London club if he managed to hit certain performance clauses, but so far he has done so poorly he is unlikely to be kept on.

Paper Round’s view: The truth behind Alli’s decline must be something significant because just a couple of seasons ago he looked an exceptional talent and a player who could hold down a place in a top European side and also be England’s playmaker for years to come. Instead, it is not out of the question that he might start next season in the Championship.

