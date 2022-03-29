Dembele to stay at Barca?
Ousmane Dembele remaining at Barcelona is back on the cards, according to Marca. The Frenchman was expected to leave the Nou Camp with his contract expiring at the end of the season, but a revival under Xavi means negotiations are set to take place over an extension. Dembele has recorded seven goals and one assist in 2022.
Paper Round’s view: A cliché, but a reinvigorated Dembele is like a new signing for Barca, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing as well, they are lifting Barca out of the sticky situation they found themselves in earlier in the season.
Arsenal aiming to keep Lacazette
Arsenal could hand Alexandre Lacazette a new short-term deal as Barcelona and Lyon both eye a move for the striker, L’Equipe reports. The French forward’s contract expires at the end of the season, and though he has reportedly discussed a return to Lyon, he could yet remain at the Emirates, with a one-year offer potentially being drawn up after impressing since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure.
Paper Round’s view: Sometimes, experience is key, and that has been the case with Lacazette since Aubameyang left. His main concern will be whether Arsenal chase a new No 9 in the summer that would ultimately displace him from the starting XI. He may well leave his options open until the season is over, as has been previously reported anyway.
Milinkovic-Savic back in the gossip columns
Manchester United could reignite their attempts to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, The Sun reports. United were first linked with the Serbian midfielder back in 2018, but were put off by the £100m asking price. Now he could be available for a fee in the region of £59m, with PSG also monitoring his situation heading into the summer transfer window.
Paper Round’s view: Well this is a Paper Round throwback - Milinkovic-Savic! Not going to happen, mainly because it didn’t four years ago despite mentioning his name every other week.
Nunez to Prem?
Benfica are open to selling striker Darwin Nunez this summer, The Sun reports. Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in the striker, who has a £127m release clause in his contract. Benfica could willingly do business for around £68m however, although they will have to give Nunez's former side Almeria 20 per cent of any sale.
Paper Round’s view: Maybe a striker to displace Lacazette after all, but it is difficult to see United or Arsenal forking out £68m – let’s see, shall we.
