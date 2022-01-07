Philippe Coutinho has agreed to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan deal from Barcelona, with an option to buy this summer.

The 29-year-old Brazilian playmaker will reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who now manages the Midlands club.

Coutinho had been linked with a number of other Premier League sides after struggling to nail down a regular start at Barcelona after his £140 million move from Liverpool in 2018.

"Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park," Villa said in a statement.

"The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours."

Speaking on Thursday, Gerrard had been non-committal on the prospect of signing the player but said: “I do appreciate that his name is out there and that he’s linked to Aston Villa, but there are also five other clubs in the Premier League and others across Europe who are linked with him.

“I can understand that because you’re talking about a world-class individual and player.

He’s a wonderful footballer.

"To share a pitch with Coutinho was a great experience because he was on a level that few footballers are on. His imagination, his creation, and also some of the highlight reels are incredible."

The move to Villa helps Barcelona reduce their salary expenditure which helps to make room for new signing Ferran Torres. Barcelona are also linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, on loan at Juventus.

