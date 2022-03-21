Barca could yet sign Haaland

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona are not yet out of the running to sign Erling Haaland. The Norwegian international had been expected to choose between Real Madrid and Manchester City, but Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Real could persuade the 21-year-old striker to plump for the Catalans, though there is still a financial obstacle to be overcome.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is hardly going to be changed by one result but he appears to be in no rush to make a decision. However, if Barcelona are able to close in on Real and push them hard for the title, while continuing to play attractive and improving football under Xavi Hernandez, then it is not out of the question that he could be tempted to join them this summer.

Xavi: 'With this intensity we can compete with anyone'

United and Spurs linked to Dybala

The Sun reports that Pablo Dybala could be on his way to the Premier League at the end of the season. The 28-year-old Argentine is out of contract with Juventus this summer, meaning he can leave for free. That has led to speculation that he could join Manchester United, who need striking reinforcements as Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are expected to leave, and Spurs are also keen.

Paper Round’s view: Dybala has been a consistent performer for Juventus for years but perhaps at 28 the club decided that keeping him on with a big-money deal might not be the most economical decision - they could be looking to reduce the average age of the squad with the coronavirus pandemic still causing problems for the Italian club’s finances.

Chelsea fans could buy Wembley tickets

The Mirror reports that Chelsea fans may be able to buy tickets to their club’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium. There have been problems with Chelsea fans getting tickets because the club has been banned from receiving revenue from tickets. But one way around it could be to keep any money paid to a commercial organisation which would not release funds until permitted.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea fans sang the name of Roman Abramovich repeatedly and were content to have him as an owner for more than a decade despite all information about his business dealings being widely known. It is difficult to have sympathy now they face mild inconvenience, and the way they will suffer almost no consequences should be puzzling.

Leicester keen on Adamu

Chukwubuike Adamu is a target for Leicester City, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old Austrian international has impressed with RB Salzburg, scoring in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. Leicester are far from the only interested partner, as Southampton, Monaco and Marseille are tracking the £15 million-rated forward.

Paper Round’s view: Leicester have three wins in the last five matches, which suggests that their wobble under Brendan Rodgers could be about to turn around. If that is the case then there is a case for Leicester to start handing over more cash for summer reinforcements, and a striker makes sense, with Jamie Vardy not able to continue forever despite his track record.

