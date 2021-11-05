Xavi to be presented next week

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that there has been a deal struck between Barcelona and Qatari club Al Sadd over the switch of Xavi Hernandez to the Catalan club as manager. The release clause of five million euros will not be paid now, but there is an agreement of a sort that will see the club compensated further down the line.

Paper Round’s view: Things must be truly grim for Barcelona if they cannot afford to sign Xavi for what is a relatively low sum. However for Al Sadd, if Barcelona are willing to give them the chance to play some friendlies on tours, and pay a greater fee in a few years time, then it might ultimately be worth a compromise deal.

Pep convinced Xavi is 'ready' to replace Koeman as the manager of Barcelona

Real ready Rudiger offer

The Daily Mail suggests that Real Madrid could be ready to offer Antonio Rudiger £200,000 a week to join them on a free transfer at the end of the season. Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco are likely to leave for nothing freeing up huge amounts for wages, and the 28-year-old German international defender is one of their targets.

Paper Round’s view: Rudiger has maintained his standards in the season following the club’s Champions League win, and given he is only 28 you would imagine that Chelsea are keen to keep him for a few years yet. They should probably even consider matching Real’s offer, given the cost of finding another player as reliable.

United turned down Pogba chance

The Mirror reports that Manchester United may have made an error in 2019 when they were given the chance to start talks with Paul Pogba over a new contract, instead electing to extend his current deal by a single year. The 28-year-old French midfielder is out of contract next summer and can negotiate a free transfer from Monday.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba has been hugely disappointing for Manchester United. You can make excuses and offer mitigating reasons for that, and some of them are not without merit. However at 28 it is surely time that Pogba goes to a club who will get the best out of him, and he will not have to regret all the time wasted at United.

Xavi does not want Aubameyang

The Sun reports that Xavi Hernandez will not follow through on plans to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. Speaking of the 32-year-old previously, he said: [Sadio] Mane and Aubemayang can kill you in open space. But Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces. I am thinking about players who would adapt to Barcelona and it’s not easy to find one.”

Paper Round’s view: Unsurprisingly Xavi is keen on players who can match his talent with the ball and other teammates close to you. That is the football that gained them the most success under Pep Guardiola, and we can assume for now that he is going to take a similar approach to tactics when he arrives in Spain.

