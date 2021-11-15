Chelsea and Real want Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is a target for Real Madrid and Champions League winners Chelsea, with the 21-year-old expected to leave his current club Monaco at the end of the season. Spanish newspaper Marca believes that the asking price from the Monegasque club has moved from 18 million euros to 36 million euros and there are a huge list of clubs interested.

Paper Round’s view: 36 million euros is a bargain if Tchouameni is able to grow into his potential, and he could conceivably hold down a place in the first team of a top side for the next decade. Playing alongside Cesc Fabregas has given him the chance to learn from one of the most experienced and versatile midfielders of recent years, and he could be ready to step up.

Donnarumma ‘disturbed’ at PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma has expressed his disquiet over life at PSG as his rival goalkeeper Keylor Navas has played more games in the current campaign. The 22-year-old Italian said: "It has no effect on my performances, but it disturbs me. It's not easy, because I was used to always starting and sometimes it hurts to be on the bench. But I'm sure the situation will be resolved."

Paper Round’s view: The 22-year-old Italian international ‘keeper is clearly superior to Navas, but for Mauricio Pochettino life is so easy in France that he can take time for Donnarumma to adjust slowly. He is still likely to end the season as the player in charge of the position between the posts, otherwise, the club will have a problem on their hands.

Kylian Mbappe hints at PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain’s striker Kylian Mbappe has hinted at leaving the French club. The 22-year-old France international was speaking after his side’s huge win over Kazakhstan and he was non-committal over his future, saying:

Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that. I'm here, I'm still here, I'm here this season.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe is now just a couple of months from being able to sign a pre-contract arrangement with any team outside of France that wants him, and Real Madrid appear still to be keen. Another few months will allow them to clear out more players from their squad to raise cash and remove salaries from fringe players who are no longer available - it looks inevitable.

Ramsey wants PL return

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey wants to return to the Premier League, and the Daily Mail reports that it could happen by the start of the year when the January transfer window opens back up. The 30-year-old midfielder is on £400,000-a-week wages in Italy for another year and a half, and that could lead to problems for any English club trying to afford him.

Paper Round’s view: Given that Max Allegri appears to have no use for Ramsey at the club, it might be that the Italians are happy to give the Welshman a payoff that helps them spend less than they would by honouring his contract, and means that another club could afford him. Newcastle might see him as a short-term solution to improve the quality of their squad.

