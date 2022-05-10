Chelsea’s defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, according to reports.

Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season and has not been able to agree a new deal with his current club.

Ad

While he had been linked to Real Madrid and other clubs for much of the last season, the 29-year-old German international could not be offered fresh terms once sanctions were placed upon Chelsea due to Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

Transfers Mane believes Barca switch will help him win Ballon d'Or - reports 8 HOURS AGO

The Athletic has now reported that Rudiger has signed a pre-contract agreement on a deal that will run until 2026, on a salary of €9-10 million per year after tax, as well as a signing-on fee.

The website goes on to report a €400 million release clause, with an official confirmation expected after the Champions League final, where Real will play Liverpool.

Chelsea may also lose Andreas Christensen in similar circumstances, with the 26-year-old Danish international central defender also linked with a switch to La Liga.

Transfers Haaland transfer confirmed with forward to join Manchester City, Dortmund to sign Adeyemi 8 HOURS AGO