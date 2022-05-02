Juventus track Pulisic

Since suffering from a bout of the coronavirus and an ankle injury, Christian Pulisic has found himself dropping down the pecking order at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. The forward is now considering a move away, with his father saying on social media that the 23-year-old American international’s situation is ‘sad,’ with Juventus taking a look at the player ahead of a potential summer move.

Paper Round’s view: At 23 Pulisic needs to be playing regularly to make sure he can develop into the best possible player his talents allow. If he is no longer featuring regularly for Chelsea then it makes sense for him to move on. There is a takeover on the horizon at Stamford Bridge, which makes sense for players to move on if they have lost their chance of regular first team action.

Arsenal set to miss out on Renato Sanches

The Sun claims that Arsenal will miss out on their midfield target Renato Sanches. The 24-year-old Lille man is expected to join AC Milan for an initial fee of £17m, which could swell to £21m if several clauses are reached. Milan need to replace Franck Kessie who will leave on a free transfer, while Arsenal need reinforcements after the expected departure of Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka.

Paper Round’s view: Sanches has done superbly well to rebuild his career. His time at Bayern threatened to wreck his future, and a loan spell at Swansea City wasn’t much better. However a move to Lille has given him the chance to develop away from the limelight, and a stepping stone club like AC Milan or Arsenal could prepare him for one of the biggest clubs in a couple of years.

Chelsea concern over Mount

Chelsea are worried that they could lose Mason Mount to another Premier League side. The Star reports that the 23-year-old has a contract that runs for another two seasons, worth £70,000 a week, but with the sanctions in place on Chelsea due to Roman Abramovich’s ownership, they can’t offer a new deal. Newcastle, Manchester City and Liverpool are all keen.

Paper Round’s view: Mount is a brilliant player and would count as a homegrown figure in a Premier League squad. With his international and Champions League experience, he would fit in both at City and Liverpool, and be a wonderful improvement for Newcastle United if they could convince him to join. If Chelsea’s takeover goes through quickly then he will probably be given a new deal swiftly.

United ready to pay off Martial

Manchester United are ready to pay Anthony Martial £12m to leave the club this summer, with a contract that runs until 2024. His wages would cost United almost £25m if he sees out his contract, so the club hope to pay up half the sum he is entitled to in order to get him to leave, and to allow Erik ten Hag to get on with his rebuilding job at Old Trafford, reports the Mail.

Paper Round’s view: At 26 it is bizarre that Martial is facing the end of his career at a top club. While United might not be that anymore, they were when he joined and he is one of several players who has failed to make the most of his talents. He has had problems with injury at Sevilla meaning that any team that signs him permanently is taking a big risk.

