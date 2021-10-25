The shortlist to replace Solskjaer

Manchester United have identified a shortlist of four managers that could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the club's shocking 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Sun report that the Premier League club have instructed a leading agent to approach Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag in case Solskjaer is sacked. The agent has been asked to find out what plans each candidate would have for Manchester United and their contract demands.

Paper Round's view: Surely Solskjaer is on his last legs at Old Trafford. The United boss is underachieving with the current squad and it's a waste of time leaving him in charge for much longer. The club are lacking any kind of playing style and Solskjaer seems well out of his depth. Conte and Zidane are probably the leading candidates because they are big names, proven winners and - quite importantly - both currently unemployed. Rodgers would be difficult to prise away from Leicester City, while Ten Hag would definitely be an interesting choice.

The Telegraph have taken a closer look into Manchester United's deflated dressing room with a special report that reveals players believe it is time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to move on. There is a feeling within the dressing room that the Norwegian boss has "outstayed his welcome" and the club need to make a change if they want to seriously challenge for major silverware. Solskjaer's tactics and team selections have been openly challenged in recent weeks, including Eric Bailly asking why Harry Maguire started against Atalanta despite being unfit. Players have questioned why the likes of Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic have been frozen out or unused.

Paper Round's view: Obviously this kind of stuff probably happens at football clubs all the time, but it's not encouraging to read that Solskjaer has lost the dressing room. You've got to think that there's no way back for him now. The squad has lost their faith in the manager and his tactics, team selection and man management. It's not going to end well. He's a nice guy, but he's not a world-class football manager. Manchester United need a world-class football manager if they want to challenge the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Andreas Christensen's future at Chelsea is under threat after contract talks stalled between the two parties. Goal reveal that the 25-year-old has not had contact with club officials about a contract extension in two months. Christensen's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he is free to talk with foreign clubs from January. Chelsea have tabled a four-year contract, with the option to extend for another year, to the Danish defender but Christensen is unhappy with the proposed salary as it would reportedly still keep him as one of the lowest-paid players in the squad.

Paper Round's view: What is going on with Chelsea right now? The west London club could lose three important defenders next summer... for free. Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva is set to leave at the end of the season, which wouldn't be too outrageous due to his age. However, Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are in danger of leaving too. The pair are said to be unhappy with the proposed pay rises on their new contracts and you can't blame them. They are key players at a club that won the Champions League this year. It's always more expensive to buy new defenders, so it makes sense to just increase the contract offer.

Ronald Koeman will be given three more matches to prove his worth at Barcelona, according to Marca. The under-pressure manager has been linked with the sack all season and the Catalan club suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid on Sunday. However, Marca report that Koeman's job is not under threat for the time being. The upcoming matches against Rayo Vallecano, Alaves and Dynamo Kiev are all viewed as winnable by the Barca board, so Koeman is expected to secure three victories in response to the Clasico defeat.

Paper Round's view: It feels like Koeman will always be just a few matches away from the sack until there is real positive change at Barcelona. What do the board expect? The recruitment in recent years has been terrible and the club lost the greatest player of all time over the summer. Barcelona need stability right now, so keeping Koeman makes sense. There's a huge rebuilding job that is needed at the Camp Nou, so maybe the Barca board should try to put a plan together for that... then replace Koeman in the summer if they're still not convinced by the Dutchman.

