Ronaldo still wants out

Cristiano Ronaldo has not changed his transfer stance at Manchester United, despite sitting down for crunch talks at the club’s training complex in Carrington on Tuesday. The Mail reveal that the Portugal international is still clear in his desire to move away from Old Trafford this summer. The 37-year-old has no interest in competing in the Europa League this season and wants to join a Champions League-level club. United have re-affirmed that Ronaldo is not for sale and his potential “escape routes are dwindling”, due to a lack of interest.

Paper Round’s view: Yes – you cannot blame Ronaldo for wanting to leave in pursuit of playing Champions League football this coming season. However, you cannot leave if there are no clubs who are interested in signing you. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have both distanced themselves from the Portugal international, while Barcelona and Real Madrid both seem unlikely. Paris Saint-Germain are actually making sensible signings and just brought in Hugo Ekitike on loan. That pretty much just leaves Bayern Munich and maybe Borussia Dortmund. Robert Lewandowski has just left so you cannot rule it out…

Juve and Newcastle battle for Werner

Chelsea are willing to let misfiring forward Timo Werner leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Mail reveal that the Germany international is desperate for first-team football ahead of the World Cup this winter and has now fallen down the pecking order following Raheem Sterling’s arrival in west London. Newcastle United, Juventus and Werner’s former club RB Leipzig are all interested in the possibility of signing the 26-year-old. Chelsea would want to sign a replacement for Werner before allowing him to depart.

Paper Round’s view: Werner’s time at Chelsea has been disastrous. The German striker arrived with an impressive reputation and has simply failed to live up to it. Werner looks bereft of confidence and is rarely trusted by Thomas Tuchel to start matches. A move away – whether loan or permanent – would be ideal. Werner could rebuild his confidence and be the player who Chelsea thought they were signing. The Blues need to do better with their attacking signings. Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have all been underwhelming in recent seasons.

Chelsea change defensive targets

Chelsea have been forced to switch their defensive transfer targets after their agreement to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde was hijacked by Barcelona. The Standard reveal that the Blues will turn to Inter Milan duo Denzel Dumfries and Milan Skriniar in a bid to improve their options in defence. The former has reportedly been given the green light to leave and has also attracted attention from Manchester United. However, Inter are demanding £59 million for Skriniar, who is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona are ruining Chelsea’s summer. First Raphinha – and now Kounde. The west London club must be getting frustrated after failing in their approaches for a handful of centre-backs. Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe have all been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge, but nothing has materialised thus far. Skriniar would be a superb signing if they manage to pull that one off. The Slovakian centre-back has been a rock for Inter for a number of years… but will Chelsea beat PSG in the battle for his signature?

The heir to Pique’s throne

Barcelona are already planning their transfer business for the summer of 2023. AS report that the Blaugrana are unlikely to sign centre-back target Inigo Martinez as well as Jules Kounde but are lining up a move for the Basque defender next year. Martinez’s contract at Athletic Club is set to expire in 2023, so he will be free to negotiate a summer transfer from January. Barca boss Xavi is an admirer and believes the 31-year-old could be a replacement for Gerard Pique, who looks likely to leave in 2023. Martinez could be tempted to sign a new contract in Bilbao and the club view his extension as a “priority”.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona’s precarious financial position means they must be one step ahead with next summer’s free agency. Martinez is a player that Barca have admired in the past – with AS reporting that he nearly moved to the Camp Nou back in 2017. It will all come down to whether or not he is willing to wait for Barcelona. It seems like Athletic Club are willing offer him a new contract, but Barca might approach him next summer – depending on the form of Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia. It’s a ‘wait and see’ transfer and it will probably be a stressful six months or so for Martinez.

