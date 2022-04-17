Ten Hag lines up shortlist

The Mirror reports that Erik ten Hag has a list of players already in mind for Manchester United, should he join as expected this summer. First up are two of his current Ajax players, 22-year-old Antony and 20-year-old defender Jurrien Timbers. In addition there is also interest in River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, and Everton’s 19-year-old central defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Paper Round’s view: Ten Hag has clearly decided that the squad at Old Trafford is in need of an overhaul and given the performances over the course over the last five or six years, if not more, there is work that needs to be done. By reducing the age of the squad that should allow Ten Hag an easier squad to work with, and also allow them to give the energetic displays he wants.

Bayern close in on Gravenberch

One player who is not going to come with Ten Hag from Ajax is Ryan Gravenberch, the club’s impressive 19-year-old holding midfielder. The Sun believes that he is close to a move to German champions Bayern Munich, and there could also be a transfer on the cards for the Dutch club’s 24-year-old Noussair Mazraoui, with the defender also believed to be on his way to Bayern.

Paper Round’s view: Bayern have looked a little jaded this year even if they are coasting to another Bundesliga title, and perhaps bringing in some younger players will allow them to freshen up the side. If United miss out on Gravenberch then they will clear have to continue the search with both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic almost certain to leave the club this summer.

Dortmund denies City deal for Haaland

Erling Haaland has yet to agree a deal for a new club next season, reports the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old Norwegian striker has a £63m release clause which kicks in this summer, but Dortmund head Sebastian Kehl says that there are no confirmed plans. “We want to make a decision as soon as possible,” he confirmed, with Manchester City reported to lead the way with a £100m deal.

Paper Round’s view: If Haaland only costs £100m in total then it will be a relative bargain despite the relatively large sum that City hand over to Dortmund and Haaland’s representatives. After Kylian Mbappe it is clear that the forward is the most promising youngster in European football, and will soon need to be playing on the biggest stages regularly.

Barca weigh up five strikers

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona are looking to sign a striker this summer, with five targets under consideration. Robert Lewandowski would cost 60 million euros and will soon be 34, Erling Haaland is wanted by plenty of other sides, and that has led to three other easier options to be put forward: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

Paper Round’s view: Jesus needs a move but it seems as if his progression has entirely stalled under Pep Guardiola, while both Leao and Nunez appear to have plenty of potential to work through yet. It would be foolish to splash out on Lewandowski despite his class, and of course if any side can persuade Erling Haaland to join them then that is the obvious transfer.

