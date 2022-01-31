Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old joined United from Ajax in the summer of 2020 but failed to gain a first-team spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

He almost joined Everton on loan last summer but the move fell through. He has now linked up with new boss Frank Lampard as the Toffees battle to stay in the Premier League.

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” Van de Beek told Everton’s official website

“I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and can do that as well.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.

“I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team.

“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.

“I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that."

United could still sanction the exit of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Dean Henderson from the club before the end of the window, while Everton are expected to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, initially on a free transfer.

