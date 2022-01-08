Everton offered Sanchez

Inter Milan striker Alexis Sanchez has been offered to Everton on a free contract, according to The Mirror. The 33-year-old Chilean international has also been interesting former club Barcelona, but with the player still on 18 months at his current club, he is still being offered out to other sides, A free transfer would help Everton’s current financial situation.

Paper Round’s view: Sanchez was once an excellent player but people had misgivings about his approach even before his transfer to Old Trafford and they were ultimately proved correct. There is nothing to suggest that his old form is back and given his age and his wage demands it seems foolish for a struggling club like Everton to take on his presence for more than a few months.

Newcastle consider £70m spree

The Daily Mail suggests that Newcastle United are still keen to resolve their transfer deficiencies by acting to secure both Sevilla defender Diego Carlos as well as Lille centre-back Diego Carlos, though they could cost £70 million combined. Also possible is a move for Ajax’s left-sided Nico Tagliafico as well as forward Bamba Dieng of Marseille.

Paper Round’s view: It appears that Newcastle are yet to be taken seriously by agents across football and with the season still part-way through there is a lack of serious talent available. Signing Kieran Trippier was a pragmatic signing and improves the team, but there is much work to be done before they can be sure that they will be in the Premier League next season.

Manchester City consider Haaland swoop

Manchester City are interested in signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. However with interest from Real Madrid and others, City are considering alternatives. Those include Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and also young Swedish international Alexander Isak, who plays in La Liga for Real Sociedad.

Paper Round’s view: Isak is attracting attention from more and more clubs across Europe so it would be a surprise to see him stay at Sociedad beyond the summer, but if City want a replacement for Sergio Aguero and they have aken so long to replace him, then they will probably go for one of the best in the business, which makes the Swede an unlikely signing.

United warned off Neves transfer

The Sun reports that Manchester United have been told to keep away from Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The 24-year-old Portuguese international has been linked to a £35 million transfer to Old Trafford of late, but manager Bruno Lage is not interested, saying: “When you want to do the next step and every time you are selling your best players, then the next step can never happen.”

Paper Round’s view: Beauty, happiness and success are incrementally difficult things to achieve, and even harder to maintain. Wolves have that with Neves and letting him go could make sense in a couple of ways, but nothing would replace the player himself being content and confident. If he is sold for just £35 million then it is difficult to see them getting a similarly talented replacement.

