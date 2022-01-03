Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sparked speculation the club could sign Erling Haaland.

Speaking on Monday, the president was reported as saying: "Everything is possible. All the greatest players contemplate the possibility of coming to Barca.

"Everybody should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market."

Barcelona have made two signings already in the January transfer market. First, the club signed Dani Alves on a free transfer for a return to the club. As the window reopening closed in, they then struck a deal for Ferran Torres from Manchester City

Torres has reportedly not been registered for first team action as Barcelona struggle to deal with salary cap obligations. They have also been linked with a move for Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid , with the 29-year-old set to be released from his loan at Serie A club Juventus.

The Spanish club are believed to be around one billion euros in debt and were forced to let Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer in the summer in part because of their financial troubles, so Laporta’s bullishness comes as a surprise.

Eurosport’s Spanish team suggested that the club may manage their transfer outlay by paying in instalments, while the club could also secure a bank loan.

Haaland is reportedly available for 75 million euros at the end of the current season.

