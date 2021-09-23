Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has praised Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as the German international’s Stamford Bridge contract expires at the end of the current season.

Chelsea are known to want to sign Rudiger and fellow defender Andreas Christensen to extended deals to avoid losing them on a free transfer in the next summer transfer window.

As it is, they would be free to negotiate deals to move away from Stamford Bridge from the start of 2022. Bayern have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old German international, who was close to leaving Chelsea before the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard.

Transfers James Rodriguez completes Qatar move to end time at Everton YESTERDAY AT 16:19

Asked about the player, Nagelsmann was effusive in his praise, saying: "He has an incredibly good aggressiveness. He is a very good defender. I said it last week, that I like it if a player does justice to his job title. That's absolutely true for Toni.”

However, he claimed that there have been no discussions about bringing him to the Bundesliga champions.

“Everything else is rumours,” he began. “To be honest I haven't talked with Brazzo [Hasan Salihamidzic] about him yet. If you believe it or not. And if I had done that I wouldn't tell you. I just have read about it.

“I don´t even know how long his contract still lasts. I have to look that up. Then I will see how much money I still have in my wallet and then we will see what the future brings."

Transfers Barcelona consider Martinez as Koeman replacement - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:23