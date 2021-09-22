James Rodriguez has completed a transfer from Everton to Qatari side Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed fee to bring an end to his time in Europe.

The Colombia international was reunited with former boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton in September 2020 after signing a two-year contract with the option of a third season.

But after one campaign in England where he scored six goals in 26 appearances, he has traded Premier League football for the Qatar Stars League after Everton boss Rafael Benitez said he could leave the club.

James was Everton's highest earner and came close to departing earlier in the summer as talks with Porto, AC Milan and Basaksehir all fell through.

Rodriguez started his professional career at Colombian side Envigado before spending two years at Club Atletico Banfield.

From there he moved to Primiera Liga club Porto, where he scored 25 goals in 63 appearances across three seasons.

The Colombia international was one of the stars of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and sealed a move from Monaco to Real Madrid off the back of it.

Rodriguez made 85 appearances for Real, scoring 29 goals, and also had a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich. In Germany, he scored 14 goals in 43 appearances.

