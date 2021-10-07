Mbappe in talks with PSG

It is now far from inevitable that Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid on a free transfer. According to Mbappe’s mother, reports Spanish newspaper Marca, the French international is in talks over a new deal. She said: "We're talking with PSG at the moment and everything is going well. I spoke with Leonardo last night, one thing is clear and that Kylian will give his all until the end to win the Champions League. Kylian has to be happy. If he's sad then he's capable of telling you, and he often tells us. With Kylian everything can change from one day to the next."

Transfers Leonardo slams Real Madrid for 'lack of respect' over Mbappe saga 21 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: This may be gamesmanship, using PSG to force out more money from Real Madrid when talks start - if they do indeed start - in January. On the other hand, Mbappe may still expect to join Real Madrid, but it could make life with the fans easier if they believe that the striker wants to stay in France, and is having good faith negotiations with the club.

Ancelotti tells PSG forward Mbappe there is nowhere better to play than Real Madrid

Juventus ready to sell Ramsey

Juventus are ready to let Aaron Ramsey leave, according to the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old Welsh international has struggled for injuries and form over the last year and Juventus are giving him few minutes on the pitch this season. With his huge wages following a free transfer move from Arsenal, Juventus could let him leave before his contract expires this summer.

Paper Round’s view: The transfer of Ramsey was an odd one. He was never really brilliant, so Juventus’ purchase of him seemed to be because he was cheap, rather than because of any overwhelming ability he could bring to the club. That has now backfired, and they will be in better shape if they follow up getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo by losing Ramsey a few months later.

Dortmund to offer Haaland doubled wages

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland can leave the German club for £66 million next summer as a release clause comes into force, but the Mirror reports that the Bundesliga outfit are willing to double his wages to secure one more season. The club could offer him a deal worth around 288.000 euros a week in order to keep him until the summer of 2023.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland appears perfectly content at Dortmund, with the 21-year-old Norwegian international continuing to impress in Germany. If he looks at his options coming this summer, he may elect to move on to one of Europe’s big clubs, but if he thinks that his offers may be limited, it may make sense to spend another season with his current club.

Newcastle takeover could go through

The proposed takeover of Newcastle United, according to the Telegraph and many other papers, is set to go ahead, with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund set to complete the proposed deal for over £300m. The dispute over Qatari broadcaster beIN and piracy in Saudi Arabia has been resolved, removing any potential objections from the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: What to say? The human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia are off the scale, and the country killed a journalist only a few years ago. There will be enough fans of Newcastle to launder the reputation of the country, just as any club’s fans will defend their owners if they think there’s a prospect of benefitting on the pitch. It is a grim spectacle ahead.

Transfers Barcelona target Raheem Sterling loan deal - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 04:54