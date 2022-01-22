Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said he has no plans for when he will leave the club, and will not ‘betray’ them.

The Spanish manager’s contract at The Etihad runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, with the Premier League champions the club at which he has spent the longest time following spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola’s brother Per also has a business relationship with the club, and they have a stake in Girona.

Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend’s game, Guardiola said he would be honest with the club when and if he comes to a decision about his future, with his former assistant Mikel Arteta linked with the future vacancy

"They gave me everything, so I cannot betray them or do anything wrong to them. That would be not nice from my side," the 51-year-old said.

"Together we took decisions to come here and to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now. It depends how they feel about me and how I feel myself in the club."

He continued: "I'm not a guy to think much about the future when I have still the contract I have.

"I'm not good enough to think far, far away about my future because my future always depends on results. I'm not concerned for any second."

City have an 11 point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table, and are linked with a summer transfer for River Plate’s 21-year-old striker Julian Alvarez

"I don't know - I feel good and comfortable," Guardiola added.

"When I'm not energetic and feel a little bit drained or tired, I'm pretty sure I will quit. But right now, I feel good."

