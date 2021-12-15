Christian Eriksen could be free to look for a new club in January as he tries to resume his playing career.

Eriksen hasn’t played since suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship in June but has resumed training on his own at boyhood club Odense.

The midfielder is still under contract with Inter Milan but is banned from playing again in Serie A because he had a type of defibrillator fitted after his collapse.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Inter are preparing to terminate Eriksen’s contract in time for the January transfer window, which would allow him to play in a league that doesn’t have a ban against defibrillators. While it's unlikely that Eriksen would be fit to play games before next season, the player hasn't given up hope of returning for the 2022-23 campaign.

Italy’s rules against defibrillators are meant to protect players with heart problems from having another incident on the pitch. However, players with an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) – the kind of device Eriksen was fitted with – are not banned from playing in many other European countries. Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has an ICD and is still playing for Eriksen’s former club Ajax in the Netherlands.

While a return to Ajax could technically be possible for Eriksen, it’s perhaps more likely for the midfielder to stay in Denmark. He played his youth football at Odense before joining Ajax as a teenager and the Danish topflight club seem eager to have him back – if they can afford him.

”Of course there’s room for Christian at Odense, if he decides to play football again,” the club’s sporting director Enrico Augustinus told Danish newspaper BT recently. ”We can stretch a bit (financially), but there are probably no Danish clubs that have the money to buy him. It depends on whether he’s a free transfer. But there are probably no Danish clubs that can give him a fair market salary either.”

