Transfers
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Transfer news LIVE - Real Madrid step up Sterling interest, Liverpool consider Dembele as Mane replacement
- All
- Highlights
09:28
REAL MADRID SET FOR STERLING APPROACH
With the England international set to miss out on assurances for his chances at the Etihad, the Spanish club appear keen. Without Kylian Mbappe, could Sterling fulfil a similar role?
09:18
POGBA SET FOR JUVE RETURN
And he could also be joined by Angel Di Maria as his time with PSG comes to an end.
08:47
TIMBER WANTS ASSURANCES
Jurrien Timber is consistently named as a priority for United's Dutch manager, Erik ten Hag, with both of them at Ajax. However The Sun suggests that Timber is in no rush to make the wrong decision ahead of any move.
08:38
BARCELONA EXPECT TO SIGN KESSIE AND CHRISTENSEN
Barcelona's financial problems have two implications for the next few weeks. The first is that in order to sign Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively, they need to sort out the economics to meet FFP.
The second thing is that both players have nonetheless received assurances that they will be signed up this summer.
08:29
PAPER ROUND - GET UP TO SPEED WITH THE LATEST NEWS
From the papers last night it seems that the main news so far for transfers is that Inter Milan are keen to get Romelu Lukaku back.
He cost almost £97.5m last summer but they would be ready to offer up around £85, split into a smaller first payment.
Inter Milan to propose huge Lukaku offer - Paper Round