Liverpool striker Sadio Mane could be tempted by a move to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The 30-year-old Senegalese international finished fourth in the running for the award in 2019, the year that Liverpool last won the Champions League, which was the closest he got to winning in his career so far.

However Mundo Deportivo reports that he believes a switch to Barcelona would give him a better chance of winning the individual award.

With a year left on his current deal he is interested in a move to Spain, and Barcelona would be his favoured destination if the Spaniards make an offer.

The story comes on the back of other reports that suggest that Bayern Munich could make an offer for the player.

If he elects not to renew his contract at Anfield then his current club may decide to sell in the summer transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing. Bayern Munich could need to replace Robert Lewandowski, who has also been linked with Barcelona.

It has been reported that Mane is upset that the focus of Liverpool is to get Mohamed Salah tied down to a new deal and are prioritising the Egyptian over him.

Barcelona meanwhile are keen to replace Lionel Messi after he left last summer for Paris Saint-Germain, and now Erling Haaland is due to start the next season with Manchester City after the Spaniards had attempted to convince him to make the switch to Catalonia.

