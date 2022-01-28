Liverpool are confident of signing Porto winger Luis Diaz, according to reports.

Tottenham had been expected to seal the deal for the 25-year-old Colombian international ahead of the of the January transfer deadline but it now seems as if Jurgen Klopp will steal in ahead of the Londoners.

Antonio Conte had been agitating to sign a right-sided player and now it appears that not only will they miss out on Diaz, but Wolves winger Adama Traore is close to a transfer to Barcelona.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein told Sky Sports that Liverpool now believe they will signed Diaz.

"Liverpool are more than considering Luis Diaz. I think they're expecting to sign him now, which would be an amazing coup. They were heavily linked with him for a number of weeks. He played against them twice this season, home and away for Porto in the Champions League this season,” he said.

"There was plenty of interest and Tottenham were pushing hard for a deal but I understand that he wants to join Liverpool. Sources are telling me that the clubs are close to agreeing a fee in the region of €60m including add-ons.

"The 25-year-old is one of the most exciting wingers in European football and if they can get this over the line, there will be celebrations at Anfield and among Liverpool fans all over the world."

Liverpool have had to make do without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for the African Cup of Nations, and with the Egyptian yet to sign fresh terms at Anfield, Liverpool may be preparing for his exit.

