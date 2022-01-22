Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick wants to sell three players - Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial - as he believes they are bad for team morale.
There is little over a week to complete transfers before the January window shuts, and United have been dogged by stories of player unrest under the interim coach.
German newspaper Bild reports that Pogba, Martial and Cavani are in Rangnick’s sights because he thinks they are a bad influence on the squad. Jesse Lingard is also another player who could leave before his contract expires in the summer, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson is also keen to leave to get first team football, as is Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Pogba and Cavani are both out of contract in the summer and have been linked with January exits, and neither are expected to extend their stay at Old Trafford.
Martial has already told the club he wishes to leave after dropping down the pecking order under every manager since Louis van Gaal, and Rangnick claimed the player refused to play in the Aston Villa match earlier this month, something that Martial has since denied.
