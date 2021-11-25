United interview interim options

Manchester United are interviewing interim choices for the role of manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to The Daily Telegraph. Lucien Favre, Ernesto Valverde, Ralf Rangnick and Rudi Garcia are some of the contenders under consideration, with the club not wanting to rush into an appointment if they cannot get precisely the right man.

Paper Round’s view: All of the interim managers offer attacking football and have experience of top flight football. That latter problem was what held Solskjaer back at United, and the players should not be allowed to coast under Michael Carrick, because all of those interviewed could potentially get the long-term job. Carrick would be like a supply teacher.

United ready to wait for Pochettino

Manchester United are ready to wait until the summer to sign Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Daily Mail reports that Pochettino’s current club would be reluctant to let him leave until mid-season, and United had hoped to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in place until the summer until their dreadful run of form forced them to act to find an interim option.

Paper Round’s view: Pochettino did not need much fo a budget to challenge at the top of the table with Tottenham Hotspur, but he did then struggle with PSG and a group of more experienced players. If he can join in the summer then it means that United will have to be a little underhand in discussions about what he is expecting in terms of transfers.

Lingard still wants to quit

Jesse Lingard has only a few months left on his current Manchester United deal and has no wish to stay on despite the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 28-year-old England international could be back on his way to West Ham United, where he excelled on loan last season, and United could be willing to accept a £10 million bid in the winter transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard has explained that he had a tough time off the pitch in recent years, so few can begrudge him his return to form with West Ham. However, even at his best he has been inconsistent so he does not deserve a long-term deal at Old Trafford and he wouldn’t start regularly even if he signed it - a move to West Ham or elsewhere is the sensible path to take.

Xavi targets Bounedjah

Baghdad Bounedjah is wanted by Xavi Hernandez as he continues his rebuild at Barcelona. The Mirror reports that the 29-year-old Algerian international grabbed 58 goals in 2018 as he enjoyed a productive time at Al Sadd, Xavi’s former Qatari club. He would be expected to add depth to the side’s attacking resources after seeing Antoine Griezmann return to Atletico Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: At 29 he is hardly one for the future but his international scoring record comes to about one in every two games. That is a decent enough return and if he has a competent understanding about what Xavi requires from him teams, then using him as an attacking focal point makes sense, at least when others at the club take their time to adjust.

