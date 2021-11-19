Lingard wants move to Italy

Jesse Lingard wants a move abroad next summer, and will move on a free transfer when his contract runs out at the end of the season. The 28-year-old England international wants a move to either Spain or Italy when the time comes, but would welcome a loan transfer in January. West Ham are keen but Manchester United consider them to be rival sfor a top four finish.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard was excellent for West Ham last season and he has been an occasional bright spark for United when he has been called upon. If he can get regular football elsewhere, then perhaps he can put his recent personal problems behind an perform consistently as a player who can make important interventions when his club needs them.

Haaland may cost almost £300m

Erling Haaland could cost almost £300 million, according to a report in The Sun. The 21-year-old Norwegian international would cost up to £85 million to take him from Borussia Dortmund, and could earn £800,000 a week for five years. On top of that, agent Mino Raiola could secure a sizable wedge, taking the overall cost of the transfer to around £295m.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is an exceptional player but he will have to stay exceptional in order to make it worth the hassle of having to deal with Raiola every few weeks. The fact that the agent presumably wants to be given the cut of any transfer fee, plus his astronomical wages, means he would have to be consistently brilliant over the course of a long contract.

Klopp staying out of Salah contract

With Mohamed Salah apparently no closer to signing a new deal to extend his stay at Liverpool, The Mirror reports that the club’s boss is not keen to get involved in any contract negotiations. He said: “I speak to players constantly but it is not the right thing for a manager to speak to players about contracts,” at a press conference ahead of the weekend’s games.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool need to decide if Salah is worth a huge contract aged 29, because if his body starts to give way after years of exertion at the top level of football. They also will need to make similar decisions over Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and the arrival of Diogo Jota hints that they are at least considering letting their famous trio move on.

Zidane linked with United job

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 49-year-old World Cup winner is, though, merely taking English lessons to help his career without any intention of taking a position in the Premier League, and has also been rumoured to be a candidate to take over as France boss.

Paper Round’s view: Zidane showed at Real Madrid what he can do with a talented squad, but there are so many week links at Manchester United that it’s hard to tell if he could pull off the same success if he were to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, he could hardly do a worse job, and would presumably have some understanding of how to improve attacking players.

