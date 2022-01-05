Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Juventus.

Ramsey has scored six goals in 70 appearances for the Old Lady winning one Serie A and one Coppa Italia title.

But his time in Italy has been plagued by injuries, and the former Arsenal midfielder has made only three appearances for the club this season.

And boss Allegri confirmed that he was on his way out of the club, while former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was set to stay,

"Ramsey, he returned today after we had given him a few days off to work, to train separately, in England," said Allegri. "In any case, he’s an outgoing player."

Instead Alvaro Morata will not leave, he is a performance footballer. The problem with him is that he is given a wrong label. He is very important: I talked to him and I told him not to move from here. Case closed."

Juventus made a terrible start to the season but have recovered their form over the winter period and now sit fifth in the table.

And Allegri was pleased to welcome Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa back from injury.

"Paolo Dybala and Federico Chiesa will undoubtedly be two important 'acquisitions'," he added. "We must continue, one step at a time, the path we had before the end of 2021. We must maintain the right 'cruising speed'."

