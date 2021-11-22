Goodbye Paris, hello Manchester

Mauricio Pochettino is willing to quit his current job at Paris Saint-Germain in order to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the dugout at Manchester United. The Mail report that the former Spurs boss is unhappy in the French captial and is prepared to leave PSG if United approach him. Pochettino's discontent stems from the fact that he is still living in a hotel, while his family still live in London, and the nightmare of dealing with big egos such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

Paper Round’s view: It doesn't seem like Pochettino has been too happy during his time as PSG manager. It was a strange appointment, but the Argentine coach probably just missed management and wanted to get back in the game. His style didn't ever seem like a match for a club like PSG. The first thing he did during his time at Tottenham was weed out the egos and turn them into a hard-working team. This simply can't happen at PSG. It wouldn't be surprising to see him take charge of Manchester United, but surely he won't leave Paris mid-season.

Man Utd contact Rodgers

The Mirror report that Manchester United officials have already contacted Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers. The Premier League side are said to be willing to pay the £8 million compensation fee that would need to be sent to the Foxes to buy out Rodgers' contract. The former Liverpool and Celtic manager reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to engage in negotiations with Champions League sides, which would open the door to Manchester United.

Paper Round’s view: Rodgers would certainly be a smart appointment. The 48-year-old has enjoyed successful stints at Celtic and Leicester since making his name at the top level with Liverpool. He would work well with the young talent at Old Trafford and his time with Jamie Vardy has shown he can get the experienced players to shine. The only negatives to Rodgers is that it might be tough to secure him mid-season and the fact that some United fans may hold his time at Anfield against him.

Blanc now, Ten Hag later

The Independent take a closer look at Manchester United's plans, which could involve hiring an interim coach to steady the ship on a short-term basis before securing a permanent manager in the summer. The report reveals that former Red Devils defender Laurent Blanc is viewed as a "strong candidate" to take the interim role and give the club some time to decide on their long-term coach. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is said to be the "most likely appointment" at this current time. Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are not on the club's "top list of potential appointments".

Paper Round’s view: The worst thing United could do right now is to rush into hiring a new coach. It's a problem stemming from their own mistakes. They had no Plan B. Solskjaer was handed a contract extension in the summer despite his limitations being pretty clear. There was no silverware, so it was a surprising move from the Manchester United officials. An interim coach could be a decent idea to give them some breathing space. United need to assess their options. None of the best coaches will be available during the season so it would allow them to wait until they can tempt their top target.

Lopetegui the back-up option

The Sun report that former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is being lined up as Manchester United's back-up option if they fail to reach an agreement with Zinedine Zidane. The report states that Zidane is the club's "first choice" to replace Solskjaer, who was sacked on Sunday. However, the Red Devils are unsure whether the Frenchman would be willing to take the job. United are keeping an eye on Lopetegui, who is currently in charge at Sevilla, and they consider him to be their Plan B.

Paper Round’s view: This seems less likely. Zidane has been linked with United for a while, but it doesn't seem like a good fit. He would definitely be different to Solskjaer in the sense that he would immediately command the respect of the dressing room due to his honours as a player and manager. However, he doesn't seem like a coach who is ready to undertake a long-term project at Old Trafford. Lopetegui wouldn't be awful, but Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag or Brendan Rodgers would make a lot more sense.

