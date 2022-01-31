Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old left-back is Eddie Howe’s fourth January transfer window signing.

The club have previously signed Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes, and after their Saudi-backed takeover they could make further additions before Monday night’s deadline.

Targett, who played for Southampton before his move to Villa in 2019, said after joining Newcastle: "I'm delighted to be here. I can't wait to get going and meet all the fans and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season.

"My family have friends here and they've always said it's a football-mad city, so to experience it and be part of it - I'm really looking forward to it."

Newcastle have been linked with moves for Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Dan Burn.

The deadline for clubs to make January transfers is at 11pm GMT on Monday, January 31.

