Newcastle linked with January transfers

With new owners installed at Newcastle United, Spanish newspaper Marca have pointed to several players who could join this January in order to improve the squad. Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto, and teammate Ousmane Dembele, could move before their contracts are up, and Andre Onana, Boubacar Kamara, James Tarkowski and Franck Kessie could also be available.

Paper Round’s view: It’s not yet clear what the scale of ambition is behind Newcaslte’s new owners. Given they are responsible for vast human rights abuses then perhaps a couple of players might have reservations about joining them, but it has hardly been an obstacle for Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City so far, so they could soon be transformed.

Conte linked with Newcastle job

Steve Bruce appears resigned to the fact that he could be replaced by Newcastle’s new owners, and The Telegraph looks at contenders for the role. Steven Gerrard is believed to be happy in Scotland, Antonio Conte is reportedly not keen, while Eddie Howe, Arsene Wenger and Frank Lampard are all available but risks in their own way.

Paper Round’s view: Just as players are unlikely to take human rights into consideration when they are offered contracts, it seems similarly remote that managers would eschew a huge job offer if Newcastle came calling. Given the paucity of real talent available, it could be that Bruce is allowed to retain the job until the end of the season.

Spurs to resist interest in Winks

The Sun claims that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is keen to leave the club on loan this January and is content to go abroad in search of game time. Premier League side Everton also have an interest in the 25-year-old England international, but Spurs want to keep him as cover, especially if there are many more Europa Conference League games.

Paper Round’s view: Winks is perhaps not good enough to force his way into Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans right now, but at 25 he cannot sit on the sidelines and needs to move on. He has a contract that runs until 2024 though, and we have seen with Harry Kane that Daniel Levy only lets players leave on his terms, not as the player demands.

Ramsey frustrated at Juventus

The Mirror reports on Aaron Ramsey’s frustration amid stories that Juventus are ready to listen to offers for the 30-year-old midfielder. The player said while on international duty with Wales that: “The way things have gone is not helping me personally. I know what I can do and with the right management I can stay fit for a long period of time and play a lot of games.”

Paper Round’s view: Juventus have three wins from seven as their decline from the previous season has got worse. The player has struggled for form and while Max Allegri might not be keen on him, it seems that other players at the club have not been convincing on the pitch either. If he is indeed fit then expect him to move this winter.

