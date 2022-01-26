Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Lyon for their Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.
The Athletic claims that the 24-year-old will soon undergo a medical ahead of joining the Premier League team, with other reports suggesting an offer of 40 million euros is enough to get the deal completed.
The player joined Lyon from Athletico Paranaense in January 2020 and has scored three goals as a holding midfielder.
Some reports in France suggest that the midfielder is still not yet convinced by the prospect of a move to Newcastle.
Manager Eddie Howe had been hoping to strengthen his side across all positions and has so far added Chris Wood in attack and Kieran Trippier at right wing-back, leaving midfield as a key area in the remaining days of the transfer window.
Newcastle had been linked with Yves Bissouma of Brighton, Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City and Paris Saint-Germain’s Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined the French club on a free transfer last summer.
