Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 29-year-old central defender has been signed by Eddie Howe as he looked to improve his defensive options at St James’ Park. He is the fifth player signed by Newcastle in the transfer window.

Ad

Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett all arrived over the course of January as the club look to avoid relegation following their Saudi-backed takeover.

Transfers Newcastle sign Targett on loan from Aston Villa 5 HOURS AGO

Burn has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, arriving for an undisclosed sum.

Burn said of the move: "I'm buzzing to be here. I never thought I'd be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James' Park, it's something I've dreamt of since I was a kid.

"I can't wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it's crazy. I'm excited to get started."

Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch.

"We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for. He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group."

Transfers 'Huge potential' - Newcastle have £25m bid accepted for Ekitike - reports 12 HOURS AGO