PSG line-up Pochettino replacement

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino leaving the French capital. The Independent reveal that PSG have been in contact with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte - who recently joined Tottenham Hotspur – and Didier Deschamps. Pochettino is Manchester United’s top target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he is reportedly “interested” in joining the Premier League club. It is said that PSG had already accepted that Pochettino’s tenure was going to be temporary.

Paper Round’s view: PSG’s appointment of Pochettino was always an odd one. The squad didn’t fit his style of play at all and it’s full of far too many egos. It’s more surprising that he took the job than the fact that he may leave his role in less than a year. Zidane would make a lot more sense. He has coached some of the biggest stars in modern football at Real Madrid and, more importantly, he’s won three consecutive Champions League titles. PSG are desperate to become Champions of Europe, so is there a better manager to hire than someone who has dominated the competition?

Valverde: The short-term fix?

The Guardian report that Manchester United have opened talks with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde over the possibility of becoming their interim manager. The 57-year-old, who is currently unemployed, has already spoken with the Premier League club's football director John Murtough and has already begun compiling a transfer shortlist for January. United are reportedly looking at a total of five candidates for the interim job, but will change tack if they are able to convince Mauricio Pochettino or Brendan Rodger to accept the job on a permanent basis mid-season.

Paper Round’s view: Valverde has top-level experience and has proved himself by winning La Liga twice and a Copa del Rey. However, hiring an interim manager is always a weird situation. He would just be warming the seat of one of their long-term targets, such as Pochettino, Rodgers or Erik ten Hag. Allowing him to sign his own players in the winter transfer window just doesn't make much sense either. Any signings could prove to be a huge waste of money if the incoming player doesn't fit the new permanent manager's style. Maybe look to hire an interim coach who doesn't want so much control?

'I'm really happy at Paris Saint-Germain' - Pochettino rejects Man Utd link

Man Utd dressing room reacts to Poch rumours

Manchester United players are already excited at the prospect of Mauricio Pochettino taking over at Old Trafford, according to the Mirror. The Red Devils squad “are convinced” that the Paris Saint-Germain boss will be named as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor and they have already discussed the positives that he could bring to Manchester. The players have praised Pochettino’s attacking playing style, his attention to detail and his desire to promote home-grown players and academy products.

Paper Round’s view: This Manchester United squad aren’t stupid – they know they are massively underachieving. Their own performances have been under-par, but Solskjaer was clearly struggling to coach the squad. The players will be delighted to hear that a highly-rated tactical coach is linked to the vacant job, so the report makes sense. They will all be looking forward to working with Pochettino, if he does become Manchester United manager.

Howe targets first Newcastle transfer

Eddie Howe is planning to make his first signing as Newcastle United manager and the Mirror report that he will look to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer market. The England international has been linked with a move back to the Premier League after winning La Liga during his time in the Spanish capital. Manchester United were interested in Trippier last summer, but refused to meet his £30-million asking-price. However, Howe is keen to add more leaders to his squad and has identified Trippier as an option for the winter window.

Paper Round’s view: Newcastle definitely need to add some more quality to their squad if they want to stay in the Premier League. The Magpies are the only club without win so far this campaign and we're rapidly approaching December. Trippier would be a brilliant signing if they're looking to add experienced leaders to their squad. We've seen the 31-year-old captain the England national team in recent times, so there's no doubts over his leadership qualities. Is he enough to steer Newcastle to safety? No - they would probably need to make some more signings just to be safe.

