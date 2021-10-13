Is Pogba the Real deal?

Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid's radar, with the Sun (via Marca) reporting that Los Blancos are eyeing up a summer swoop for the Frenchman. Pogba's current contract at Manchester United is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he is free to negotiate a summer transfer to a foreign club from January. The 28-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension at Old Trafford, so Real Madrid will attempt to land their long-term transfer target. Real hope that the prospect of playing alongside compatriots Karim Benzema and the seemingly-inbound Kylian Mbappe will convince Pogba to head to the Spanish capital.

Paper Round's view: Will it be third time lucky for Real Madrid? The report states that the Spaniards missed out on Pogba twice before - in 2016 when he re-joined Manchester United and in 2019 when fellow Frenchman and then-manager Zinedine Zidane asked the club to sign him. This might finally be their time. Real Madrid are lining up two of the most audacious free transfers in recent years next summer in Pogba and Mbappe. It makes a lot of sense to push the boat out to try and sign these players when the club won't be forced to pay over the odds in transfer fees. These two deals could take them back to Europe's top table.

Werner to kick off Newcastle's new era

Newcastle United are ready to splash the cash in January after becoming the richest club in world football following their £300-million takeover last Thursday. The Sun (via Bild) report that the Magpies have put Chelsea forward Timo Werner to the top of their winter wishlist. The 25-year-old seems to have fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of club-record signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer. Newcastle are reported to be "in regular contact" with Werner's agent, who also represents Toon Army defender Fabian Schar.

Paper Round's view: It's going to be interesting to see how aggressive Newcastle are in the upcoming two transfer windows. January will be tough because you don't really see numerous big-money deals completed in the winter window. Newcastle are currently in 19th place in the Premier League, so you'd expect this season will just be about securing their survival in the Premier League. Then the real work will start in the summer. Money talks - so we could definitely see some big names heading to Tyneside. Will Werner go? It would be a step down considering he should be playing in the Champions League, but we shall see.

“We didn't create the really clear chances to deserve to win the game” Southgate

Rodgers to reject Newcastle amid Man City interest

The Mail report that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will reject any approaches from Newcastle United because he could be the potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Guardiola has already admitted that he will leave the Premier League champions upon the expiration of his current contract in 2023 and Rodgers is reportedly on a shortlist to replace the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager. Newcastle are looking likely to sack Steve Bruce and Rodgers' name has been floated about as one of the favourites to be offered the job.

Paper Round's view: Rodgers would be a great fit for Newcastle, but he's still doing a great job at Leicester. Why would he give that up while Newcastle are going to be so early in their rebuilding process? Leicester have had a shaky start to the season, but the club will back Rodgers to turn it around. It's interesting to hear that he is on a shortlist to replace Guardiola at Manchester City. The manager who takes his place is going to have a tough job - but Rodgers has proved himself a top manager over the past few years. Will City be tempted to go for a bigger name that has proved themselves in the Champions League? We will have to wait and see.

New deal for Foden at Man City

Phil Foden is close to signing a new six-year contract at Manchester City, according to the Mirror. The academy graduate, whose current deal still had three years remaining, is set for a huge pay rise that will see him become one of the highest-paid young footballers in world football. Foden's new salary is expected to be around £150,000 per week and the official confirmation is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Paper Round's view: It's good to see that Manchester City's investment into their youth academy is paying off. Foden is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe so it makes complete sense to tie him down to a new deal. The club were patient with his development and decided against loaning him out, despite plenty of calls to give him the opportunity for more first-team football. The 21-year-old has now broken into both the Manchester City and England teams, so he is simply being rewarded for his superb form.

