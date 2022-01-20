Pogba ready to quit United

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. The 28-year-old French international is out of contract at the end of the season and has long been linked with Real Madrid, and United do not anticipate offering the World Cup winner a new deal so that he can link up with the Spanish side in the summer,

Paper Round’s view: Pogba has been absolutely dreadful for United as have most players at the club for the last few seasons, but with Real interested the only problem for his current club is worrying if he has resale value. More damingly, Scott McTominay has shown more constructive contributions over the last few matches, and Ralf Rangnck can concentrate elsewhere.

Turner set for Arsenal

The Daily Mail reports on an imminent transfer from New England Revolution to Arsenal. Matt Turner is set to arrive at The Emirates as competition from MLS football for Aaron Ramsdale, with the arrival of Turner meaning that Bernd Leno could depart to Newcastle in order to improve competition in Mikel Arteta’s backline for the rest of the season.

Paper Round’s view: Bringing a 27-year-old goalkeeper does not tend to work if it is from MLS but the standard across the pond is starting to increase, and Mikel Arteta clearly does not trust Leno and other reserves to Ramsdale. Bringing in Turner for a small amount would allow Arsenal to raise some funds as they look to rebuild their squad for their Spanish boss.

Chelsea’s Niguez hints at return

Atletico Madrid midfielder liked a social media post suggesting that his parent club are struggling without the Spanish midfielder. The 27-year-old is on loan at Chelsea and has started just one Premier League game, but after a few months of struggling with Thomas Tchel he needs to find a new club and could soon be back at Madrid, according to The Sun

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea understood that Niguez was available for very little cash for the season and that was a reasonable chance to take, but Tuchel clearly believes that is not enough to give him the time on the pitch to prove his worth. Perhaps if there was an option to buy the German would be keener to develop him, but it seems his career is drifting away.

Liverpool want Carvalho

The Mirror reports that Fabio Carvalho is wanted by Liverpool despite the bad blood between Fulham and his potential suitors. Fulham were unhappy with the fee they received from Liverpool for Harvey Elliott. Liverpool will have to make sure they offer up enough cash in order to make sure that they would convince Carvalho, who is linked to agent Jorge Mendes.

Paper Round’s view: Carvalho is a potentially excellent player and after spending plenty of cash on their squad they might want to aim for cheaper players in order to save some money for the future. However they face a hurdle in dealing with Fulham after the Elliott transfer, and they may have to pay over the odds for the player to resolve any ill feeling between the clubs.

